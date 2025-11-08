Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 32.02% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chemours updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Chemours Stock Up 6.9%

CC opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.64. Chemours has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is -12.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 22.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,114,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,216,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 748,052 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chemours by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 3,355,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,539 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Chemours by 273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,279,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 936,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 161.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,238,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after buying an additional 765,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CC. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chemours from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $19.00 price target on shares of Chemours and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chemours

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.