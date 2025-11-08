Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 63,469 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 63,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,477.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $87.74. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

