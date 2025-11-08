Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $368,000 in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. $LCTX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 405,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7%

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.76 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 374.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.