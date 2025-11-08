Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $381,000 Investment in CareDx, Inc. $CDNA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 292.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 20,200.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth about $103,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 40.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $15.62 on Friday. CareDx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $100.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. CareDx had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. CareDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

