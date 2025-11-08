Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 24,962 Gladstone Commercial Corporation $GOOD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

GOOD stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 18.67%.The firm had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.0%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

