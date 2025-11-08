Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 227.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.57. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

