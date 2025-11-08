Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 155.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,516 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLB. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in GitLab by 33.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $754,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in GitLab by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 28,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.21. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,138.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $228,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,772.93. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $4,904,376.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,224,362 shares of company stock valued at $59,828,897 over the last 90 days. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Read Our Latest Report on GitLab

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.