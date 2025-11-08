Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,924 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Intuit Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $648.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $668.65 and its 200-day moving average is $704.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

