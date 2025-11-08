Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,700 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 597,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 36.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 39.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZWS. Oppenheimer set a $53.00 price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $49.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

ZWS stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.62 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 306,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,343,200. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,957 shares of company stock worth $1,500,135. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

