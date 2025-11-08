2,879 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $128.35 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.64 and its 200-day moving average is $125.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.