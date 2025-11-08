Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF $FLTB Stake Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,997 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLTB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1,269.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $50.65 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $278.58 million, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

