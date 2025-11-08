American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.95 on December 10th

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a 2.2% increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

American Electric Power has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. American Electric Power has a payout ratio of 60.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $121.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 price target on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

