Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $4.66 Million in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 28,330.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,587,000. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 255.1% in the second quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JMUB opened at $50.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1214 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

