Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $5.19 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $471.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.02. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

