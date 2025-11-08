Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 19,485 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF $REET

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,485 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 470,200.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 1.4%

REET stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.