HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on January 9th

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $32.06 on Friday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 56.17%.The business had revenue of ($37.39) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

