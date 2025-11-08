VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (BMDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0812 per share on Monday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMDL opened at $25.41 on Friday. VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (BMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by offering broad exposure to US fixed-income securities. Selection is based on macroeconomic analysis and is not restricted by credit rating or maturity.

