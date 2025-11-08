TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

SKYT has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SkyWater Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

SKYT opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.41. SkyWater Technology had a net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 756,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $9,123,582.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,161,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,421,804.72. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,364,601 shares of company stock worth $41,174,012. Corporate insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,362,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 362,267 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 13,712.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 344,606 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 229,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter worth about $4,004,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

