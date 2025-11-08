Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.50 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $3.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.80 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. New Street Research set a $2.40 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

NYSE:HPP opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 53.76%.The business had revenue of $186.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.05 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,053.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

