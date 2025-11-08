Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $9.05 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 246,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 233,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $42.00.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

