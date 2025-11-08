Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,678 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,872,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,050,141,000 after buying an additional 1,984,835 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,728,478,000 after buying an additional 2,537,760 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,299,108,000 after acquiring an additional 324,615 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,864,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,758 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $286.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

