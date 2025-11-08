Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 321,894 Shares of 10x Genomics $TXG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 109.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,894 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 314.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 11.89%.The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In other news, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $307,723.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,874.67. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $128,908.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 945,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,850.68. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,149 shares of company stock worth $539,865. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

