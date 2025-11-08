Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) Stock Price

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIB. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $86.26 on Thursday. CGI Group has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $122.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.61.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.01%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Group will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CGI Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in CGI Group by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CGI Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,028,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI Group by 7,051.9% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

