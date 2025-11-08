6,197 Shares in SLB Limited $SLB Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SLB by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLB in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLB in the first quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 55.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLB during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SLB from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

SLB Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. SLB Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.