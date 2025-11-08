Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $398,000 Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $825,279.67. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $137.28 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $140.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average is $117.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

