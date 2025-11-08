NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities (ASX:NAC) Insider Sebastian Evans Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) insider Sebastian Evans acquired 20,000 shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.64 per share, with a total value of A$12,800.00.

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities alerts:

On Tuesday, October 14th, Sebastian Evans bought 12,500 shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of A$7,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Sebastian Evans bought 20,000 shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of A$12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Sebastian Evans purchased 13,295 shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, with a total value of A$119.66.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Sebastian Evans purchased 19,150 shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.60 per share, with a total value of A$11,566.60.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Sebastian Evans acquired 2,943 shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$26.49 per share, for a total transaction of A$77,960.07.

On Monday, September 22nd, Sebastian Evans acquired 175,860 shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,406.88.

On Thursday, August 28th, Sebastian Evans acquired 10,000 shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.57 per share, with a total value of A$5,700.00.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 325.56, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.88.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Announces Dividend

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 231.0%. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

(Get Free Report)

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.