Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $352,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.1%

IYF opened at $124.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $128.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

