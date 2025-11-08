Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,680 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 55.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,468,000 after acquiring an additional 414,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,458,000 after purchasing an additional 210,343 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 509.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 158,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,891,000 after purchasing an additional 132,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 8,741.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 122,202 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL stock opened at $324.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.61 and a 1-year high of $341.90.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.34. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $352.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RL

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.