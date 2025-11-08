Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on January 15th

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 189.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of SHO opened at $9.45 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.05 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.870 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

