7,320 Shares in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. $CTBI Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,979,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,733,000 after acquiring an additional 58,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 921,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

CTBI stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.85 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Andy D. Waters sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $51,573.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,505.76. The trade was a 59.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTBI. Raymond James Financial set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

