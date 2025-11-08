Versor Investments LP Sells 57,321 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,321 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Centerra Gold by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:CGAU opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $395.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.74 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 26.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGAU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, September 15th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cormark raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centerra Gold

About Centerra Gold

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.