Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 592,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 95,471 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 629.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 51,250 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 43,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after buying an additional 41,385 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 10.9%

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

