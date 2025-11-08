Versor Investments LP Makes New $82,000 Investment in Tetra Technologies, Inc. $TTI

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 597,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 78,857 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Tetra Technologies by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 284,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 162,978 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $8.50 price target on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. D. Boral Capital raised their target price on shares of Tetra Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tetra Technologies from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Tetra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTI stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.40 million. Tetra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.75%. Tetra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tetra Technologies

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.