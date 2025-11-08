Versor Investments LP Sells 151,300 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. $REAL

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in RealReal were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REAL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RealReal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.54. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 260,171 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,065,757.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,803,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,316,169.36. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Roth Capital set a $17.50 target price on shares of RealReal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

