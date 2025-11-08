Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,290,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,801,000 after purchasing an additional 458,785 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 266,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 116,972 shares during the last quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,908,000.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Up 3.0%

SPYI stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.