F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 81.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in F5 were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in F5 by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on F5 from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total value of $2,077,670.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,301.54. The trade was a 27.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.77, for a total transaction of $2,356,829.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,352.57. This represents a 26.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 29,414 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,410 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $245.74 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.04 and a 1 year high of $346.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.