Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,876 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $138,723,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,660,000 after purchasing an additional 893,371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $138.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $142.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

