Versor Investments LP Takes Position in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 297,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $4,682,000.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total transaction of $839,402.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,647.98. This represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $109,129.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,427.84. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,250 shares of company stock worth $6,090,923 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $205.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $193.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.57.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.09 and its 200 day moving average is $155.38.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The business had revenue of $192.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

