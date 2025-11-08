Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,846 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 202.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,111,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after buying an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.2% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.71%.The business had revenue of $373.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 131.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 705,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,677.76. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

