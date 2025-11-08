U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4,029.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 956,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 933,178 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,176,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,227,000 after purchasing an additional 86,194 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.32 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

