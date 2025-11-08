Keystone Financial Services Purchases 4,776 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Keystone Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services owned 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $25,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

