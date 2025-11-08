Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Cigna Group $CI

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $264.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.77.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

