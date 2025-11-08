Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Stock Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 39,281.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,379,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376,019 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $86,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 647.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $69.73 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.