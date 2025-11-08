Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Indivior PLC $INDV

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Indivior were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Indivior by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,368,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Indivior by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,631,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after buying an additional 71,539 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in Indivior by 17.4% during the first quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,650,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 244,407 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Indivior by 2,597.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 995,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 958,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Indivior in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,328,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Indivior from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.68. Indivior PLC has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $32.42.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.66 million. Indivior had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. Indivior has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

