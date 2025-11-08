Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $263.89 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,146,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,351 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $263,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 94.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

NYSE UNP opened at $221.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

