Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $424,000 Position in Adeia Inc. $ADEA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Adeia in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adeia by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Stock Performance

ADEA opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.78. Adeia Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.08). Adeia had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 22.15%.The business had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.24 million. Adeia has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Adeia’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADEA. Zacks Research lowered Adeia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Adeia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adeia in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

