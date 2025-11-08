5,350 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS Acquired by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $5,773,402.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,816.26. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $8,025,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,139,264.40. This represents a 52.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 712,271 shares of company stock valued at $37,631,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $598.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

