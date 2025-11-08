Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 165,634 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,634 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $236,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.3% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% during the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $139.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $142.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.82.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news,

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. This represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,764. The trade was a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,238,042 shares of company stock valued at $155,252,726 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

