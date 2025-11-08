Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $338,000 Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502,622 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth $484,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 163.0% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,406,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after buying an additional 871,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,966,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,599,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 715,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 85,874 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $35.06 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.26.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

