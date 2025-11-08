Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,581 Globalstar, Inc. $GSAT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSAT. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 195,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

GSAT opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -112.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Globalstar ( NASDAQ:GSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 17.80%.The company had revenue of $73.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Globalstar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other Globalstar news, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 53,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $1,869,091.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,380.25. The trade was a 47.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $159,430.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 107,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,889.75. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,510 shares of company stock worth $4,171,544. Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSAT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

